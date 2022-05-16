Caribbean and Latin America to lead global travel revival

Global travel experts predict a massive increase in global international inbound travel, and the Caribbean and Latin America are leading the way.

CHTA, President, Nicola Madden-Greig believes that the Caribbean tourism sector must do more to source and train its own people to meet the industry’s growing labor needs.

“It is imperative for our members to be diligent in staffing their properties and enterprises with trained, qualified hospitality professionals,” she stated.

The CHTA leader acknowledged there remain some challenges within the region around labour supply in the market.

But she also believes the association’s networking opportunities, the on-the-ground public-private partnerships, and its Caribbean Tourism Job Bank can be useful tools in bridging the gap between supply and demand.

ADVERTISEMENT