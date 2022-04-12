ATLAS Ocean Voyages announces new routes

Bringing travellers to captivating destinations in luxe-adventure style, Atlas Ocean Voyages announces three new Western Europe voyages aboard World Navigator. The new Norwegian Fjords and London, Holland, and France voyages, depart in August and September 2022 and feature multiple overnights in culture-rich ports, which provide opportunities for guests to opt for extensive tour options. Because of her small size, World Navigator will navigate up narrow waterways and rivers to dock in the center of Amsterdam, London, Antwerp, and Bordeaux for convenient access to each city. Travelers can take advantage of up to $6,000 savings per suite or stateroom aboard these new voyages, or any 2022 and 2023 voyages and expeditions, when making a new deposited booking from now until June 30, 2022. For more information, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com.

“World Navigator’s new late-summer voyages bring travelers to the Norwegian Fjords and Western Europe at one of the best times of the year,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “These port-intensive itineraries feature multiple overnights in some of the region’s most sophisticated destinations far removed from current global events. And World Navigator’s small size provides guests a more personalised and immersive, luxe-adventure experience.”

On the new 12-night Norwegian Fjords voyage, departing roundtrip from Hamburg on August 26, 2022, guests visit some of the most breathtaking fjordlands of Southern and Western Norway, including Sognefjord, the country’s largest fjord. World Navigator’s small size is ideal for bringing guests to small, charming villages and breathtaking vistas of majestic mountain peaks, steep cliffs and cascading waterfalls.

The subsequent 12-night, Hamburg to London voyage, departing September 7, guests enjoy overnights at Amsterdam and London, and call at Antwerp, Belgium; Paris (Honfleur), France; and Plymouth, U.K. In Amsterdam, guests can opt to see the famous Tulips at the Seventh Decennial Floriade with horticultural exhibits from more than 33 countries. Additionally, World Navigator will cruise up the Thames to dock at the Tower Bridge and overnight in the city, so guests have plenty of time to catch a West End show and step into a pub for a pint.

The September 19 voyage, a 13-night itinerary from London to Porto, Portugal, overnights in Amsterdam, London, Paris (Honfleur) and Bordeaux for the widest range of immersive experiences for enophiles, history and horticultural enthusiasts, and art and culture seekers. In addition to visiting the heart of one of France’s renowned wine regions, guests can also opt to take a tour to the Normandy Beaches to honor the memory of one of the most pivotal moments of World War II.

Atlas Ocean Voyages is a luxe-adventure, expedition cruise line designed for discerning, fun-seeking travelers to immerse in unique and awe-inspiring moments in remote and captivating destinations. World Navigator, launched in August 2021, and World Traveller, launching October 2022, both feature 98 suites, solo suites with no single supplements, and staterooms, and is the line’s first two small expedition ship, bringing travelers to smaller, authentic and exclusive locales.

World Navigator will cruise Western Europe, the Norwegian Fjords, and Iceland, Greenland and The Arctic in summer 2022; Central and South America in the autumn; and return to Antarctica for her winter 2022-23 season. In winter 2023, World Traveller will sail her inaugural season in Antarctica. Three additional sister ships, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer, will join the fleet through 2024.