ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES UNVEILS 2027 EUROPE EXPEDITIONS

Atlas Ocean Voyages, the leader in intimate, yacht-style expedition cruising, today announced its highly anticipated 2027 Europe season featuring 24 brand-new Epicurean and Cultural Expeditions across the Mediterranean and Northern Europe. Guests will explore seven new ports by expedition yacht, spanning Germany, England, Greece, and the Netherlands. Additionally, Atlas Ocean Voyages’ 2027 European season showcases over 25 overnight stays and more than 90 late departures—all designed to immerse travelers deeper into the heart of marquee destinations and boutique ports.

From the sun-drenched Greek Isles to the rugged coastlines of Northern Europe, the 2027 season promises Epicurean Expeditions for culinary enthusiasts and Cultural Expeditions for travelers seeking rich history and artistry. Overnights in iconic cities, including Amsterdam and Bordeaux, offer guests time to explore beyond the postcard views and experience the culture as locals do.

“The 2027 European season is a curated collection of voyages that capture the true essence of exploration—authentic, adventurous, and tastefully luxurious,” said James A. Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Every port, every overnight, every late departure is designed to immerse our guests in the heartbeat of a destination, creating memories that resonate long after the journey ends.”

Epicurean Expeditions to the Mediterranean

Culinary connoisseurs will delight in Atlas’s Epicurean Expeditions, pairing fine wines and cuisine with immersive exploration. Each voyage features renowned guest chefs, vintners, and gastronomic experts, leading both onboard tastings and curated shore experiences.

2027 Highlights include:

April 16, 2027 – 9-Day Seville to Casablanca

Seville (overnight), Puerto Banus, Motril, Ibiza (overnight), Cartagena, Malaga, Tangier, Casablanca.

June 7, 2027 – 12-Day Naples to Athens

Capri, Porto Cervo (overnight), Bonifacio, Lipari, Giardini Naxos, Zakynthos, Itea (Delphi), Corinth Canal Transit, Hydra.

August 20, 2027 – 9-Day Livorno to Dubrovnik

Livorno, Porto Santo Stefano, Bonifacio, Porto Cervo, Capri, Lipari, Taormina, Kotor, Dubrovnik

Cultural Expeditions to Northern Europe

Cultural Expeditions offer authentic engagement with local traditions, folklore, art, and architecture, with included Cultural Immersion tours and enrichment programs.

2027 Highlights include:

May 11, 2027 – 9-Day London to Greenock (Glasgow)

London (overnight), St Malo, Isles of Scilly, Cobh, Dublin, Liverpool, Belfast, Greenock

May 27, 2027 – 9-Day Bergen to Reykjavik

Bergen, Lerwick, Seydisfjördur (overnight), Grimsey, Siglufjordur (overnight), Akureyri, Isafjördur, Grundarfjordur, Reykjavík

Concierge Collection – A New Layer of Luxury

New for 2027, Atlas introduces the Concierge Collection, an elevated suite of amenities and services available across all voyages in the season. In addition to this exciting collection, guests can also look forward to the new junior suite categories, which provide an even more luxurious way to experience the journey. Designed to enhance the all-inclusive yacht-style experience, both the Concierge Collection and the new junior suites offer guests personalized touches and exclusive benefits, ensuring every journey feels effortless, indulgent, and uniquely their own.

Book Early for Best Fares

Atlas invites travelers to secure their 2027 Europe expeditions early to enjoy the best available fares. With fewer than 200 guests per yacht, each journey ensures personalized service and an intimate, all-inclusive experience. For reservations, contact your travel advisor or call 1.844.44.ATLAS, or visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com. Follow Atlas on Facebook and Instagram: facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages or instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages.