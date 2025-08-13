ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES INTRODUCES NEW JUNIOR SUITE ACCOMMODATIONS AND CONCIERGE COLLECTION AMENITIES

Atlas Ocean Voyages is enhancing the onboard experience with the introduction of Concierge Collection —a newly named and upgraded level of amenities that blends extra space, elevated in-suite touches, and exclusive amenities.

Launching with expeditions beginning April 2, 2026, this enhancement reclassifies three existing stateroom categories under a new Junior Suite designation that includes Concierge Collection amenities:

Horizon Deluxe Stateroom transitions to Horizon Deluxe Junior Suite (E1 category)

Veranda Deluxe Stateroom transitions to Veranda Deluxe Junior Suite (E2 category)

Horizon Stateroom transitions to Horizon Junior Suite (A1/A2 category)

All Concierge Collection Junior Suites will offer exclusive amenities and services, offering guests a refined alternative to the line’s highest suite categories, delivering luxury, space, and value at a more accessible price point.

“We’re excited to introduce the Concierge Collection as part of our continued commitment to deliver exceptional value and comfort,” said James A. Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Guests looking for more spacious accommodations will enjoy the added convenience of upgraded amenities, additional savings, and personalized touches designed to make each journey even more seamless and rewarding.”

Concierge Collection Amenities Include:

Welcome canapés upon arrival

Priority access to a behind-the-scenes galley tour with tasting

One complimentary bag of wash & fold laundry service

10% savings at the onboard boutique

10% savings on SeaSpa by L’OCCITANE services and products

10% savings on premium Wi-Fi packages

Enhanced in-suite amenities

Plus, all Always Included by Atlas amenities: 24-hour room service, premium wine and spirits, Nespresso® coffee, Vero Water®, L’OCCITANE bath amenities, robes, slippers, and in-room use of binoculars

The new Junior Suite and Concierge Collection offerings will debut aboard World Navigator on April 2, 2026; World Voyager on April 18, 2026, and World Travelers on May 9, 2026

As an added incentive, the Complimentary Suite Upgrade for Antarctica 2026/2027 Expeditions offer remains available through September 30, 2025, allowing guests to enjoy a complimentary upgrade to a Concierge Collection category (A1 or A2) when booking an Adventure Ocean Stateroom (AO), while availability lasts.

For information and reservations, call a travel advisor or 1.844.442.8527 or visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com.