ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES OPENS 2027 MEDITERRANEAN SOLAR ECLIPSE EXPEDITION

Atlas Ocean Voyages the leader in intimate, yacht-style expeditions, today unveiled an extraordinary new journey: the 2027 Solar Eclipse Expedition, a once-in-a-lifetime voyage through the Mediterranean that combines the cultural riches of Spain and Portugal with the rare wonder of a total solar eclipse, viewed from the perfect vantage point—at sea.

Departing July 27, 2027 from Barcelona, Spain, this eight-night expedition will sail to Ibiza, Cartagena, Motril, and Puerto Banús before positioning guests at sea on August 2, 2027 for the breathtaking celestial event. Under the guidance of resident astronomer Jonathan H. Ward, author, astrophotographer, and Fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, guests will witness the marvel of totality while enjoying expert commentary, stargazing sessions, and enrichment programming designed to illuminate the mysteries of the cosmos.

In true Atlas style, the itinerary pairs cosmic discovery with cultural immersion. Guests will enjoy an overnight in Ibiza featuring a curated wine tasting in Santa Gertrudis, explore Cartagena’s historic World War II submarine tunnels, and journey inland from Puerto Banús to the ancient city of Ronda with a late night in port—all part of Atlas’ acclaimed Epicurean Expeditions programming, which blends fine gastronomy, regional wines, and authentic local experiences.

“The very best place to experience a solar eclipse is at sea, where the horizon is unobstructed and the view is simply perfect,” said James A. Rodriguez, President & CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “This specially curated Mediterranean journey not only offers guests a front-row seat to one of nature’s most awe-inspiring phenomena, but also celebrates the culture, cuisine, and history of the region through our signature Epicurean Expeditions programming.”

The voyage concludes in Lisbon, Portugal, following a call in Portimão. Throughout the expedition, Ward will deliver captivating lectures on space history, lead interactive workshops, and host stargazing sessions, offering guests a rare opportunity to engage directly with one of the world’s leading voices in astronomy and space exploration.

Fares for the 2027 Solar Eclipse Expedition start from $9,999 per person and include Atlas’ Explorer’s Choice Amenity, giving guests even more ways to save and customize their journey. Guests may choose from an air credit savings of up to $1,000 per stateroom, complimentary unlimited Wi-Fi, or a pre-cruise hotel night—all designed to enhance their experience and value. With the rare opportunity to witness a total solar eclipse at sea, this extraordinary voyage is sure to sell out quickly.

For information and reservations, call a travel advisor or 1.844.442.8527