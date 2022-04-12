Las Vegas welcomes pop sensation BTS

Las Vegas welcomed BTS, the South Korean pop sensation, with a citywide marquee takeover and purple-lit properties one night before the group’s first of four sold out concerts at Allegiant Stadium.

Properties across the destination lit up the night with signage welcoming BTS, plus properties illuminated purple - the group’s color representation of love between BTS and the group’s fan club ARMY members. Fans gathered as the Fountains of Bellagio also welcomed the group with a BTS-themed fountain show.