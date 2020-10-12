Atlantis, the Palm to refund cost of Covid-19 test

Atlantis, the Palm has announced that it will be offering guests from the UK who stay five nights or more the opportunity to claim back the cost of their UK departure PCR test from now until April 30th.

As all travellers from the UK are still required to conduct a PCR test before arriving into the United Arab Emirates, the hotel is giving back the full cost of this test to all guests staying five nights or more to spend as in-resort credit.

This means that for a PCR test that costs £150 in the UK, guests will receive the full £150 back to spend on anything in-resort including food and beverage, spa or marine and waterpark experiences.

Speaking about this latest development, Timothy Kelly, managing director, Atlantis Dubai, said: “We are continuously evolving to meet the needs of our customers during this challenging time.

“As guests from the UK no longer need a PCR test to return home, we would like to continue to make their travels easier by giving back the cost of their UK departure PCR test to spend on a range of amazing in-resort activities and experiences.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We hope this will continue to reduce any travel inconveniences and encourage more British guests to visit Dubai’s premier entertainment destination.”

Kelly added: “We look forward to our guests relishing every moment of their time spent at Atlantis, the Palm as we strive to implement innovative ways to welcome them in a socially responsible way.

“To further ensure this, Atlantis, the Palm has been granted the internationally certified safeguard label by Bureau Veritas as well as issued the safety seal of approval by the Dubai government – the Dubai Assured stamp.

“This demonstrates to guests that the entire resort, including all of our rooms, restaurants, attractions and retail outlets, follows the strictest safety measures and protocols to ensure their health and wellbeing.”

While Atlantis, The Palm will continue to closely monitor the situation as it evolves and keep their guests and prospective guests regularly updated, all international guests are advised to please check the requirements of the country they are travelling to and from before they travel.