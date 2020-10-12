American Airlines to move to Daxing International

American Airlines is moving flights to the biggest airport in the world, the new Beijing Daxing International, when service returns from Dallas-Fort Worth.

The first arrival is expected on March 27th next year.

Flights will operate on a Boeing 787-8 and will be available for purchase from today.

“Moving to Daxing International Airport in Beijing when flights return in March is going to offer our customers access to a state-of-the-art airport, with ease of connections as we plan to codeshare with our strategic partner, China Southern,” said Vasu Raja, American chief revenue officer.

“While there is so much uncertainty in travel right now, we want to be well positioned to serve our customers, shareholders and team members with the best service, convenience and products all over the world when they’re ready.

“Daxing is very much a part of that bright future.”

The relocation to PKX will offer tremendous benefits for customers.

The airport offers incredible new facilities and services, and currently utilises four runways, with the ambition to increase to seven in the future.

And, while the terminal spans 700,000 square meters, customers will never have to walk more than eight minutes to a gate.

Before flights were suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, American and China Southern codeshared on flights beyond Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK) and Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) and intend to codeshare on flights beyond PKX, which will bring enhanced benefits to the customer experience.

American is currently operating cargo flights to PEK, which will continue through the end of March.

Customers booked on flights to PEK will be re-accommodated with optimal flight times for seamless connections at DFW.