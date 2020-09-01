American Jazz prepares for debut in United States

American Cruise Lines has confirmed that American Jazz has passed sea trials with flying colours.

Following the successful trials, American accepted delivery of the riverboat from Chesapeake Shipbuilding in Salisbury.

The 190-passenger American Jazz is the latest in an acclaimed series of five new modern riverboats and will be added to the fleet on the Mississippi River.

Building plans have continued at full strength, despite a pause in cruising, underscoring the confidence American has in domestic United States small ship cruising.

“American Jazz and the modern riverboats we currently have under construction demonstrate our commitment to leading the United States river cruise market by adding new small ships each year,” said Charles Robertson, chief executive of American Cruise Lines.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The outlook for 2021 is tremendous and we look forward to American Jazz’s first full season on the Mississippi, as well as the introduction of American Melody, the next new ship to follow in our modern riverboat series.”

Last week, with the United States Coast Guard aboard, American Jazz successfully underwent speed trials, an endurance run, and was thoroughly tested in all areas of safety and manoeuvrability.

The new ship possesses the latest safety equipment, as well as the most environmentally friendly technology in the industry.

American Jazz is the third modern riverboat for American, following the successful launches of American Harmony in 2019, and American Song in 2018.

More Information

American Cruise Lines is considered the World’s Leading River Cruise Company by voters at the World Travel Awards.