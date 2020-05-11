Atlantis Resorts donates to 10 Million Meals campaign

Atlantis Resorts has pledged 20,000 meals worth AED225,000 as part of “10 Million Meals”, the biggest community campaign to provide meals or food parcels to support vulnerable individuals and families in the United Arab Emirates.

The campaign has illuminated 20,000 lights on the Burj Khalifa, which is supporting the campaign as the tallest donation box in the world.

Companies, entities and the public can purchase lights on Burj Khalifa, for as little as AED10 each, to collectively donate 1.2 million meals or food parcels.

For every light purchased through the website www.tallestdonationbox.com, one meal is provided to someone in need, with the ultimate goal to illuminate the 1.2 million lights on the façade of the tallest building in the world.

Representing donations as lights beaming on Burj Khalifa reflects the hope that small acts of kindness will bring to less fortunate communities as the country continues its battle against the pandemic, Atlantis Resorts said.

Timothy Kelly, managing director, Atlantis Dubai, said: “The holy month of Ramadan is a period of spiritual reflection and a time to demonstrate selflessness and unity.

“Through this noble campaign we can help to assist disadvantaged people across the United Arab Emirates.

“Covid-19 has affected each and every one of us – some more so than others – and we all need to reveal our true values of humanity.”

Find out more on the official website.