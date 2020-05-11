Eurowings begins to rebuild schedule with Mediterranean flights
Eurowings will add a series of destination in the Mediterranean this month as the carrier begins to rebuild its schedule.
The carrier has maintained a basic level of service from Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Cologne/Bonn and Stuttgart throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and is now looking to expand.
From Düsseldorf, Eurowings flies up to nine times a week to Hamburg and Berlin, up to six times a week to Vienna, Zurich and London and up to four times a week to Milan, Salzburg and Sylt.
The destinations Barcelona and Manchester are offered up to three times a week.
Eurowings takes off twice a week to Budapest, Catania, Ibiza, Naples, Olbia, Prague, Rome and Thessaloniki from the largest airport in North Rhine-Westphalia.
ADVERTISEMENT
Flights to Heraklion are offered once a week. The Balearic island of Mallorca is connected up to seven times a week.
From Cologne/Bonn, Eurowings offers up to six weekly flights each to Berlin, Hamburg and Munich and flies up to three times a week to Edinburgh.
Twice a week each to Lisbon, Kavala and Zagreb and once a week to Bastia.
Eurowings flies to Mallorca up to seven times a week.
From Hamburg Eurowings offers daily connections to Mallorca.
Flights to Cologne/Bonn and Stuttgart are offered six times a week, while Eurowings flies to Vienna four times a week.
There are up to nine weekly connections to Düsseldorf from Hamburg.
From Stuttgart, Eurowings flies four times a week to Berlin and six times a week to Hamburg.
The airline offers up to seven weekly connections to Mallorca.
Eurowings currently flies from Munich six times a week to Cologne/Bonn and the Balearic island of Mallorca.