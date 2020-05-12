Etihad to resume service between Australia and United Kingdom

Etihad Airways will operate a regular scheduled service from Melbourne to London Heathrow via Abu Dhabi from Friday.

A week later, on May 21st, the UAE flag-carrier will also introduce services from London Heathrow to Melbourne via Abu Dhabi.

The airline plans to maintain this link until it fully resumes its previous double daily connection between the two cities.

These services complement Etihad’s existing schedule of special flights to and from Abu Dhabi to several destinations on its global network.

Etihad advises all customers wishing to travel on these services to check current entry regulations for both the United Kingdom and Australia – with arrivals in the UK likely to be quarantined.

Etihad continues to follow UAE and international government, regulatory and health authority directives, and is playing its part in helping to limit the spread of Covid-19.

The airline has implemented an extensive sanitisation and customer safety programme and is practicing the highest standards of hygiene at every part of the customer journey.

This includes catering, aircraft and cabin deep-cleaning, check-in, health screening, boarding, inflight, crew interaction, meal service, disembarkation and ground transportation, among others.