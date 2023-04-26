ATLANTIS PARADISE ISLAND ANNOUNCES NEW RESTAURANT FROM JAMES BEARD AWARD-WINNING CHEF ALON SHAYA

Atlantis Paradise Island announces Silan, a new restaurant from Pomegranate Hospitality, led by restaurateur Emily Shaya and James Beard Foundation Award-winning Chef-Partner Alon Shaya.

Chef Shaya will debut a menu preview of the coming Silan restaurant this summer, followed by an official Silan opening in 2024.

Silan, which translates to “date syrup” in Persian, is a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant that pays homage to Chef Shaya’s Israeli heritage, while incorporating ingredients local to the Bahamas. Dishes will include Creamy Whipped Hummus with tahini; Borekas with everything bagel spice and local honey; Spiny Lobster Shakshuka; and Za’Atar Fried Chicken with spicy mayonnaise, among others.

Chef Shaya joins the resort’s growing portfolio of award-winning chefs, including Michael White (Paranza), Nobu Matsuhisa (Nobu), and José Andrés (Fish) – further establishing Atlantis Paradise Island as the ultimate culinary destination in the region.

Born in Israel, raised in Philadelphia, and a proud New Orleanian, Chef Shaya reflects his heritage and culinary perspective in each of Pomegranate Hospitality’s restaurants, including the acclaimed Saba, Miss River, and Chandelier Bar in New Orleans, and Safta in Denver. Driven by his love for food and the way restaurants anchor their communities, Chef Shaya is a multiple James Beard Foundation award winner, earning top honors in the categories of “Best Chef: South” and “Best New Restaurant.” Furthermore, Southern Living named him one of the “50 People Who Are Changing the South,” The Forward as one of the “50 Most Influential Jews in America,” and Eater New Orleans as “Chef of the Year.”

“We are impressed by Atlantis Paradise Island’s commitment to cultivating exceptional culinary experiences,” says Chef-Partner Shaya. “New Orleans is often called the northernmost Caribbean port. Now, with Silan, we’ll delve into the local bounty of the Caribbean even further to showcase bright and vibrant Bahamian ingredients and flavors that intertwine so well with the cooking of my Israeli heritage.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Chef Shaya brings a remarkable perspective and opportunity to showcase the unique elements of the Bahamas through a new lens,” says Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island. “We are excited to have his incredible talent and contemporary Mediterranean cuisine at Atlantis, which I know will be embraced by our guests and the local community.”

Silan is part of the significant developments within the resort’s dining collection, timed with Atlantis commemorating the 25th anniversary of its iconic Royal Towers. The restaurant, located at the heart of the resort, will undergo a complete renovation by Alexander Waterworth Interiors, the same design firm behind the award-winning Miss River in New Orleans, which Pomegranate Hospitality operates in partnership with Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans.

For more information about Atlantis Paradise Island and Silan, please visit www.silanbahamas.com