Atlantis Aquaventure prepares for blockbuster summer pool party

Atlantis Aquaventure is preparing to present the Aquaventure emoji Party, another unmissable after dark pool party bonanza.

Now firmly established as one of Dubai’s hottest events, the mega party will allow waterpark fans to enjoy thrilling waterslides, brilliant beats and giant emoji inflatables from 20:00 to midnight on August 15th, with limited early bird tickets from just AED149 and regular tickets available at AED199 online thereafter.

Previous editions of Aquaventure After Dark have proved incredibly popular, but this time it is returning with a fun emoji- theme for maximum Instagrammable moments, as well as a series of awesome laser and fire shows.

The pools, rides and slides will be home to plenty of inflatable characters and beach balls based on the popular text messaging characters, from the smiley and winking faces to the cheeky monkeys and salsa-dancing señorita.

Thrill-seekers will love testing their nerve at the Leap of Faith, while there are 20 other fantastic waterslides to tackle one-by-one, including Shark Attack and Poseidon’s Revenge.

An incredible line-up of top DJs will ensure the party is in full swing with the best tunes providing the soundtrack to an unforgettable evening.

There are plenty of cool places to relax and hang out with friends, too, while there is an exclusive girls-only Chillax Zone for the ladies to let their hair down and enjoy the party.

It’s not just the waterpark thrills and spills that makes Aquaventure After Dark a mega bash not to be missed, with a range of foodie favourites on offer throughout the evening.

Shark Bites and Barracudas will offer indoor and outdoor seating and something for every taste including Arabic mezze, freshly baked pizzas, shawarma, falafel, dosas, fish & chips and barbeque just off the grill.

More Information

Situated on the apex of the Palm in Dubai, and known for its terrifying and record-breaking slides, Aquaventure is the only waterpark in the Middle East that offers marine animal experiences.

Atlantis, the Palm, recently took five titles at the World Travel Awards including recognition as the Middle East’s Leading Resort and Dubai’s Leading Hotel Suite.