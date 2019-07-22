British Airways pilots set to strike as Court of Appeal rejects injunction

Pilots at British Airways are set to strike this summer after the Court of Appeal rejected calls for an injunction against industrial action from the carrier.

The British Airline Pilots’ Association voted in favour of industrial action on July 22nd.

The move followed three days of negotiations which failed to resolve a dispute over pay and conditions.

BA-owner International Airlines Group had sought an injunction to prevent the strike in the High Court, but it was overturned.

The airline then appealed and the Court of Appeal, which ruled against the carrier today.

This opens the way for the pilots to name dates for a potential strike, which would likely fall in August.

However, the pilots’ union has not yet announced any strike dates.

It is also is required by law to provide British Airways with 14 days’ notice of any proposed strike action.

The British Airline Pilots’ Association teamed up with other unions Unite and GMB to submit a joint pay claim in November.

Then in July, British Airways offered pilots a pay increase worth 11.5 per cent over three years, which was accepted by Unite and GMB but rejected by the pilots’ union.

BALPA general secretary, Brian Strutton, said following the decision: “British Airways’ attempt to defeat the democratic view of their pilots in court, rather than deal with us across the negotiating table, has sadly wasted huge amounts of time and money that could have been put into finding a peaceful resolution.

“Now the window for negotiation and compromise is closing fast.”