Lennox Hotel Miami Beach to open in August

A striking new modern hotel, combining contemporary design with original Art Deco design, will open its doors in South Florida hotspot, Miami Beach, this August.

Lennox Hotel Miami Beach is a bold luxury boutique property offering stylish accommodation and an authentic Miami experience.

The hotel – located on Miami’s iconic Collins Avenue - offers 119 contemporary guestrooms, 13 of these complemented by a balcony offering sweeping views of the buzzing streets of Miami Beach.

At the centre of the property’s four interconnected buildings, a Mediterranean-style courtyard features a 12-foot swimming pool and poolside bar offering al fresco dining and serving cocktails.

Located in what was once the Peter Miller Hotel, the property is a protected building in the heart of the area’s Historic District.

Lennox Hotels purchased the building for $14.7 million in 2010 and has invested more than $100 million on an extensive transformation of the building.

The renovation has been focused on maintaining the property’s legacy by retaining its original Art Deco and Mediterranean Revival architectural style exterior and transforming it into a living landmark.

The rooms are enhanced by handcrafted furnishings from Patagonia, natural elements and eco-friendly and upcycled materials meticulously curated by acclaimed Argentinian interior designer, Juan Ciavarella.

Chief executive of Lennox Hotels, Diego Agnelli, said: “We are thrilled to be expanding the Lennox Hotel brand to the US with the opening of Lennox Hotel Miami Beach.

“Our reasons for choosing this area were as much because of the area’s vibrancy and liveliness as it was because of the welcoming spirit of its people and the friendliness they express toward travellers.

“Our vision for Lennox Hotel Miami Beach is to provide a sophisticated and inviting setting for travellers to live an authentic Miami experience, one that not only provides a place to mingle with the locals, but also allows them to feel like locals and enjoy the area, its culture and vivacity through the lens of a local.”