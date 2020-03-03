Ryanair to suspend all Italy flights by Friday

Ryanair has joined Wizz Air and Norwegian in suspending all flights to and from Italy.

The move follows a decision of the Italian government to “lockdown” the entire country to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Ryanair will suspend all domestic flights within Italy from tomorrow.

International flights will follow on Friday, with all departures suspended until April 8th at the earliest.

All affected passengers have received email notices today informing them of these flight cancellations.

Travellers will be able to choose between a full refund or a travel credit that can be redeemed on Ryanair flights in the next 12 months.

“Ryanair apologises sincerely to all customers for these schedule disruptions, which are caused by national government restrictions and the latest decision of the Italian government to lock down the entire country to combat the Covid-19 virus,” added a statement.