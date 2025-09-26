Aruba’s Autentico Culinary Festival Returns, Celebrating Culture, Community and Global Flavors

The Aruba Tourism Authority (A.T.A.) is proud to announce the return of Autentico, Aruba’s signature culinary festival, taking place Oct. 11–19. Celebrating the diverse cuisines and cultural influences of the island’s more than 100 nationalities, this year’s festivities will feature a blend of community-driven events and international flair—including appearances by U.S. celebrity chef Christian Petroni, Peruvian Top 50 chef Jaime Pesaque and Dutch executive chef Tim Golsteijn.

Renowned chefs from Aruba and around the world, will come together to co-create immersive dining experiences that highlight the island’s rich culinary heritage. The week will culminate with an outdoor culinary Pavilion in downtown Oranjestad—a lively, open-air event featuring more than 40 local restaurants, beverage partners and community vendors, serving everything from beloved Aruban staples to innovative new dishes.

“Autentico is an annual celebration of Aruba’s past, present and future through food,” said Ronella Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority. “It’s a moment for us to honor the incredible diversity that shapes our island—more than 100 nationalities living, cooking and creating together—and to showcase the flavors, stories and traditions that make Aruba so unique. Through this festival, we not only share our heritage with the world, but also spotlight the next generation of local talent defining what’s next for Aruba’s culinary scene.”

What to Expect at Autentico 2025

From island-wide dining to unforgettable street celebrations, this year’s festival offers something for every palate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Restaurant Week (Oct. 11–17): Top restaurants across the One Happy Island will serve exclusive Autentico menus featuring prix-fixe offerings that showcase both traditional Aruban dishes and contemporary interpretations.

Bucket-List Experiences (Oct. 11–17): A curated series of intimate dinners and exclusive events hosted by local and international guest chefs at select venues across Aruba.

The Pavilion (Oct. 18–19): The festival’s grand finale—a lively outdoor culinary celebration along Wilhelminastraat in downtown Oranjestad, featuring more than 40 local eateries and beverage partners serving up bold bites, sweet treats and signature sips.

International Guest Chefs Take the Stage

Among the international guest chefs joining this year’s festival are Food Network star and celebrity chef Christian Petroni, Peruvian Top 50 chef Jaime Pesaque, and Michelin-starred executive chef Tim Golsteijn. Throughout the week, they will collaborate with local talent to create exclusive dishes for the Pavilion and host a series of immersive dinners. During the Pavilion weekend, guests can also attend ticketed, small-group cooking demos led by Christian Petroni and other local chefs, offering an up-close look at their techniques, stories and signature styles.

“For me, food is family. It’s how we share who we are, where we come from, and the people we love,” said Chef Christian Petroni. “I’m so excited to cook alongside Aruba’s amazing chefs, to learn their techniques and traditions, and to bring some of my own to the table. What we’ll create together at Autentico is soulful, delicious — and straight from the heart.”

Tickets for Autentico 2025 are now available at aruba.com/autentico. Visit the site for a full schedule of events, participating restaurants and travel tips to help plan your visit.