Busch Gardens Launches 2026 Annual Pass with Best Benefits Ever

Busch Gardens has announced its 2026 Annual Pass program, delivering more value and more unforgettable experiences than ever before. With no blackout dates and the most benefits in park history, Pass Members enjoy unlimited admission, exclusive perks, and first access to new rides, habitats, and fan-favorite events returning bigger than ever. As part of a limited-time introductory offer, Pass Members can also receive up to $100 in promotional cards for in-park purchases.

“With our 2026 Annual Pass, Busch Gardens guests can unlock unlimited thrills, unforgettable animal encounters, and the biggest calendar of events we’ve ever offered,” said Marc Swanson, CEO of United Parks & Resorts. “From landmark new attractions to family traditions like Howl-O-Scream and Christmas Town, our Pass Members will be the first to experience every exciting moment.”

Best Benefits Ever *

Unlimited admission for 12 months with no blackout dates

FREE guest tickets to share the fun with friends and family

FREE parking and in-park discounts on food, beverage, and merchandise

FREE animal feeding experiences

Exclusive monthly rewards and Busch Bucks

Discounts on animal encounters, VIP Tours, and Youth Summer Camps

Member-only offers during festivals and events

Up to $100 in promotional cards – for a limited time

NEW for 2026:

First access to landmark new attractions and habitats

FREE Quick Queue access on select passes

Quarterly in-park credits

Expanded seasonal festivals with new culinary cabins, concerts, and entertainment

All-New in 2026: Seasonal Events and Festivals **

2026 marks a milestone year for Busch Gardens, with Williamsburg and Tampa Bay delivering the most ambitious calendar of events ever:

Williamsburg: Mardi Gras; Food & Wine Festival; Concert Series; All-New Summer Entertainment lineup; Bier Fest Brews & BBQ; Halloween Spooktacular; Howl-O-Scream with new haunted houses and shows; Christmas Town with millions of lights and all-new experiences.

Tampa Bay: Landmark new animal habitat — the park’s largest expansion in over a decade; Kids’ Weekends with Sesame Street friends; Food, Wine & Garden Festival with rotating global cabins and multi-genre concerts; Glory in the Gardens (Christian music and spring festival); Military Appreciation Month; Wild Oasis Kids Weekend; Howl-O-Scream; Christmas Town with dazzling lights and holiday cheer.

Added Value for 2025

Guests who purchase now can also enjoy the remainder of the 2025 season, including seasonal celebrations like Howl-O-Scream and Christmas Town, while locking in access to 2026’s biggest attractions and events.

Where to Get Passes Now

The 2026 Busch Gardens Annual Pass is available now at a limited-time introductory price, including up to $100 in promotional cards. Visit BuschGardens.com to secure first access to landmark new attractions, unforgettable events, and exclusive perks all year long.

* Benefits may vary based on the applicable pass tier.

**Event calendar may be subject to change.