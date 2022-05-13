Arabian Adventures reveals extensive growth plans across its operations for 2022

Dubai-based Arabian Adventures, athe destination management company and part of the dnata Travel Group, is launching extensive growth plans for 2022 across its entire operations.

Offering superior end-to-end destination services to its international travel trade partners, including a range of renowned desert safaris, tours and experiences, as well as cruise handling and event services, the company has strengthened its leadership team with key appointments to support its growth. The new set-up will help Arabian Adventures adapt to rapidly changing trends, drive efficiencies across its operations, and continue to deliver best-in-class services to customers.

Mohanad Malhas was recently appointed as General Manager to lead Arabian Adventures’ long-term strategy and deliver the business plans across its key market segments. He commented: “We are working towards an ambitious and successful 30th year of operation in 2022. Both leisure tourists and corporate clients across our business are looking to make the most of the UAE as a destination featuring world-class accommodation, innovative experiences, and authentic culture.”

He added: “Alongside plans to enhance our existing operations, including private city tours and world-class events, we will be looking to grow our product range with additional bespoke products and services, unique to us and new to the market. Watch this space.”

Desert safaris, tours & experiences: significant investment in modern fleet and new solutions to meet growing demand

To cater to the increased popularity of desert experiences in 2021, the long-standing desert safari operator has recently added more than 30 new vehicles to its core product, and invested in a fleet of additional vehicles to provide private chauffeur services and tours in 2022.

Anabela Radosevic has joined the Arabian Adventures senior management team as Head of Business Development to lead its growth and acquire new Leisure business. Its business development team’s priorities for this year include revamping the level of sales and services delivered to partners, introducing new solutions to better serve their customers, and enhancing their in-destination experiences.

Cruise handling: enhanced operations to serve increasing number of cruise visitors

Since Dubai Harbour, the city’s new cruise hub, welcomed its first cruise passengers late last year, it’s been full steam ahead for the Arabian Adventures cruise team. As part of an enhanced cruise handling operation, Arabian Adventures’ award-winning tours and desert safaris now offer experiences to thousands of tourists arriving in Dubai via cruise ships.

Saleh Mohamad has been promoted to Senior Cruise Manager, and will continue to oversee all of the company’s cruise Ground handling activities and shore excursions for cruise customers across the region. An estimated 150,000 cruise visitors are expected before early-May 2022.

Meetings and events: busy event pipeline as sector recovers

Arabian Adventures’ Meetings, Incentives & Events (AAMIE) is looking forward to growing the number of consumer and trade events across the UAE, after bringing thousands of international delegates to the country so far this year.

Justine Thomas, Director of Arabian Adventures MIE, Leisure Groups and Local Events, and her team will organise and manage a major event in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Convention and Exhibition Bureau (ADCEB) and Forever Living, bringing thousands of visitors across the globe to Abu Dhabi for the ‘Forever Living Global Rally 2022’ in May, while the events pipeline across the year continues to grow, as the sector witnesses strong recovery.