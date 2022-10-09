Arab Tourism signs pact with King Salman International University

The Arab Tourism Organization (ATO) recently signed a co-operation agreement with King Salman International University (KSIU) in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt mainly aimed at the development of the tourism sector and upgrading the skills of the Arab youth in this field.

The agreement was signed by ATO President Dr Bandar bin Fahd Al Faheed and KSIU’s President Dr. Ashraf Saad Hussein in the presence of a number of officials from both sides, reported SPA.

The agreement stipulated that ATO shall accredit the KSIU’s faculty of Tourism and Hospitality as a regional hub for training Arab youth, in addition to approving programs and courses in the tourism field and managing reservations and sales for travel and tourism agencies, it added.

Source:Trade Arabia