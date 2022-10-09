Qatar’s travel industry anticipates continued growth post-World Cup

Qatar’s travel and tourism industry, currently witnessing a boom in business ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, is likely to benefit from the lasting impact of the tournament.

With over 1.5 million visitors Qatar is expecting for the World Cup, it is indubitable that exploring the country and its attractions would be the epicentre of all.

Many travel agencies in Qatar have expressed their enthusiasm in helping the country achieve a phenomenal feat in this regard.

Ali Thabet, General Manager of Milano Travels & Tours, said: “[Tourism] Industry is growing. With the World Cup coming soon, this is the right time to promote the beauty Qatar holds as various travel-based projects have been implemented for the prospective future.”

One of the primary sectors Qatar will focus after the World Cup is tourism. The country spent nearly $10bn on the eight World Cup stadiums and building infrastructure including roads, a metro system, and expanding the airport among others.

These pioneering projects will enable Qatar boost its economy.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 CEO Nasser Al Khater has said the profit from the World Cup is expected to be around $17bn.

He said the cost of infrastructure and construction expenses for the World Cup has reached $8bn.

Thabet added: “As Qatar invested on numerous infrastructures, it’s going to benefit not just the FIFA [World Cup] but many other businesses, especially the travel industry in the future. I am hopeful that it will positively impact my company too.”

Khalid Lakmoush, Manager at Al Muftah Travel & Tours, told The Peninsula: “We have received over 2,000 requests so far to issue travel tickets. It’s a relief to know lots of people from the Middle East and other countries approaching us due to this World Cup and it is a promising sign that our company will grow and benefit in terms of economy.”

For Al Muftah, it has been one of the bustling times as they have received a lot of ticketing requests. “Huge number of tickets got sold compared to the previous years and we are still busy accepting many requests. This is a perfect start, showing that our agency is all set to enable fans to witness not just one of the best tournaments in the world, but also in encouraging them to visit this country again.”

Qatar has invested nearly $300bn in its infrastructure, according to data by Bloomberg.

The country is confident about the lasting economic benefits of its investments in infrastructure.

While the country anticipates hosting the sporting event debuting in the Middle-East and Arab world, there has been a great deal of challenges that were overcome aiming towards providing fans and players unforgettable yet cherishing momentum. This will contribute to the much deserved success for Qatar and FIFA this year.

The World Cup project undeniably will bolster the country’s economy and is certain to promote sustainable development. This will also contribute to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030 objectives.

Investment in infrastructures will benefit even after the tournament.

The country’s economic development and the World Cup are also attracting foreign investors, impacting on the elevation of the country’s trades and businesses.

Surpassing all the challenges thus far, Qatar reflects ambitiously on the long run with investment prospects especially in travel, tourism and hospitality sectors.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Chief Executive Officer Nasser Al Khater has previously said that through this tournament, the country looks forward to exhibit its swift enhancement from a mini pearl-diving enclave to the Middle East’s huge cosmopolitan country, making it an energy-exporting power and a transit hub, with the goal of strengthening its economy.

