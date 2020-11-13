Aqua Expeditions returns to Amazon sailing in Peru

Aqua Expeditions has confirmed the resumption of its Peruvian Amazon operations, with the first departure of Aria Amazon scheduled for December 18th.

The move comes as travel restrictions in South America slowly lift.

Peruvian borders are now open, with flights from seven regional destinations in operation since October 5th, and international flights from the USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, El Salvador and Jamaica back in operation since the start of the month.

More than ever, health and safety remain Aqua’s number one priority for guests and crew alike.

Strict safety protocols have been imposed by LATAM Airlines and Lima Airport, with all travellers into the country required to present a negative RT-PCR test certificate or an antibody test for Covid-19 issued no more than 72 hours before their scheduled flight, along with a health electronic sworn statement, and an affidavit of health and geolocation authorisation.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Aqua Expeditions steers positively into 2021, Aqua Nera, the company’s newest expedition vessel, will launch its much-anticipated inaugural voyage on April 3rd.

She will grace the mystical Amazon river with unparalleled contemporary luxury and bold design aesthetic.

The 20-suite river ship, custom-designed by award-winning Noor Design, built in Vietnam, is currently sailing the full length of the Amazon river to her home port of Iquitos, Peru after an epic 19,866 km journey across the world.

“We are excited to resume our operations and launch our newest ship Aqua Nera after months of travel bans.

“Our team has used the past months wisely to refine our operations to the highest safety standards, so we will be at our very best to welcome guests back onboard.

“Aqua Nera is positioned to be an innovative addition on the Amazon river, inspired by the Peruvian black water lagoons, combining refined elegance with contemporary design,” said Francesco Galli Zugaro, chief executive, Aqua Expeditions.