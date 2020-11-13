NH Hotels launches new Mobile Guest Service app

Mobile Guest Service, a new digital solution launched by NH Hotel Group, is designed to change the way in which guests interact with the hotels and services.

It also aimed to improve the experience and prioritise safety.

The system that offers guests full control of their hotel stay from any electronic device, whether that is a mobile phone, tablet or laptop.

The platform provides practical information about the hotel, access to main services such as room service, spa, gym and restaurant reservations, the option to request extra amenities and the ability to order products from the now virtual minibar.

In addition, Mobile Guest Service offers guests useful information about the destination, including tips for visiting tourist hot spots alongside access to the daily international press.

ADVERTISEMENT

Posters in reception, lobbies and rooms of the Group’s properties will give users access to the content through a QR code.

The system is already available in 293 of the 350 hotels that the company manages internationally, including both of its hotels in the UK (NH London Kensington and nhow London).

“Innovation is a priority for NH Hotel Group.

“We believe that the best way to improve our guests’ stay is to offer them a different, agile and simple service, as today’s life requires.

“Mobile Guest Service adds to our digital commitment with which we intend to make the final guest experience even more satisfactory.

“Furthermore, this platform reinforces the customer’s perception of security, since they are able to interact with all the hotel services using only their own device,” Isidoro Martínez de la Escalera, NH Hotel Group chief marketing officer, highlighted.