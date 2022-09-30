Top Peruvian chefs from all over the world will cook delicious Peruvian cuisine in East Hampton on Sunday, October 9th, 2022 at 2pm. Peru has been chosen the past 9 consecutive years as the best culinary destination in South America.

“For the ninth consecutive year, the World Travel Awards (WTA) has named Peru as the Main Culinary Destination in South America

The 11th Peru to the World Expo 2022 will be led by the Ambassador of Marca Perú and owner of Señorio de Sulco Perú, Flavio Solorzano, accompanied by 35 other outstanding chefs, in the historic gardens of The Baker House 1650 hotel located at 181 Main Street in East Hampton, NY.

This event will reflect the great gastronomic diversity of Peru. There will be a presentation by Chef Richard Flores with trout from Puno. Benita Quicano will prepare her delicious dish “Rocoto Relleno.” Chef Edgar Castro Saona, from Chifa Doromi, will travel from Spain to prepare Chinese-Peruvian Fusion. Chef Roger Arakaki will show Nikkei art with his famous “Quinoa Poke Ball” and Salmon Sushi.

Juana Cuno will bake delicious picarones, a squash and sweet potato crispy donut. Typical Peruvian desserts such as purple mazamorra, suspiro a la limeña, lemon pie, and alfajores will be baked by Pastry Chefs Maria Guerrero, Maria Fernanda Pomiano, Judy Zegarra, Monica Prada, Rocio Fukuda, and Eliana Simon.

35 Peruvian chefs will present their best creations and the rich diversity of Peruvian cuisine through five shows: Traditional show, Fusion show, Seafood show, Parrillero show and Pastry show, where they will delight with samples of lomo saltado, ají de gallina, arroz con chicken, cause, carapulcra, ceviche, tiradito, quinoa solterito, stuffed rocoto, chifa, and much more.

Following Peru to the World Expo tradition, guests will taste the most exquisite Peruvian dishes, along with cocktails made with the famous Pisco, the flagship drink of Peru, and experience live folk dances and music.

Tyler Brooks and Ashley Mahaux will dance the Marinera, Peru’s traditional courtship dance. Aclaimed Singer Jaime Cuadra, current Ambassador of Marca Perú and winner of The Independent Music Awards NY with three Platinum and two Gold albums will be in attendance.

The highest award will be given to the Univision Network Correspondent in New York, the Peruvian Journalist Blanca Rosa Vílchez, with extensive experience in the United States in recognition of her extraordinary work and achievements during her career.



Peruvian Businesswoman Melvi Dávila organizes this gastronomic fair together with Marina Coast Peru, whose executive director is businesswoman Antonella Bertello, and has the institutional support of PromPerú, among others.

For reservations, call (201) 759 2764 or write to [email protected] Additional information at: www.perutotheworldexpo.com