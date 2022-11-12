Peru is named “World’s Leading Culinary Destination”

Peru has been awarded with three important recognitions in the global edition of the World Travel Awards ( WTA ) 2022, reported the Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Exports and Tourism (Promperú):-

Leading culinary destination in the world 2022

Leading cultural destination in the world 2022

World’s Leading Tourist Attraction 2022: Machu Picchu

These awards reaffirm that the country continues to consolidate itself as a leading destination for tourists.

“This is the fourth time that Peru has been recognized as a leading cultural destination in the world and the fifth time that our world wonder, Machu Picchu, has been imposed in the category of tourist attraction,” Promperú highlighted in a press release.

Also, this is the tenth time that Peru has won the award as ‘leading culinary destination’ in the global edition of the WTA, “which brings us closer to the goal of positioning Peruvian cuisine as the best in the world.”

“It drives us to continue”

“These awards are an important recognition for the work of all Peruvians,” said the executive president of Promperú, Amora Carbajal.

“Knowing that our country is a destination that stands out in the world, with a rich culture and gastronomy that are increasingly valued by international travelers, fills us with satisfaction and drives us to continue working to promote the attractive and diverse tourist offer. from Peru,” he said.

The World Travel Awards (WTA) awards are intended to recognize and celebrate excellence in all key sectors of the travel and tourism industry.

The distinction is recognized as the best hallmark of excellence in the field and its awards are considered the ‘Oscar of Tourism’ by the Wall Street Journal .

Source: infobae