ANA Introduces Premium Japanese Sake and Shochu Selection for Inflight and Lounge Service

All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan’s largest and 5-Star airline for 11 consecutive years, will introduce a new selection of Japanese sake and shochu for service onboard and at ANA lounges beginning March 1.

Under the guidance of Yasuyuki Kitahara, ANA’s trusted sake advisor, member of THE CONNOISSEURS, as well as the Assistant Food & Beverage Manager of Conrad Tokyo, a total of 62 brands were selected. The assortment includes cherished classics alongside an array of trendy new selections. First and business class passengers on ANA international flights, premium class passengers on domestic flights and visitors at the “ANA SUITE LOUNGE” and “ANA LOUNGE” for both international and domestic flights will have access to the new selection.

* ANA SUITE LOUNGE and ANA LOUNGE in Honolulu are not applicable.

“Delivering on our commitment to continuously elevate the ANA experience, we’re thrilled to introduce our newest lineup of Japanese sake and shochu,” said Tomoji Ishii, Executive Vice President, Customer Experience Management and Planning of ANA. “With each sip, passengers will embark on a flavorful journey through Japan’s rich culinary tapestry, ensuring an unforgettable inflight experience.”

In addition, for a limited time in August 2024, passengers flying in first class on international flights will have the exclusive opportunity to experience “IWA 5 Assemblage5” before its public release in September.

ADVERTISEMENT

“IWA” is a sake brand from the Toyama prefecture created by Richard Jofrowa, former Chief Brewer of Dom Pérignon, that utilizes the innovative “Assemblage” blending technique. Since the launch of IWA 5 Assemblage 1 in 2020, a new Assemblage has been produced every year, with IWA 5 Assemblage 5 becoming available in September 2024.

Customers will also have the chance to sample recommended shochu ahead of onboard and lounge service. These tasting will be offered at “ANA SUITE LOUNGE” and “ANA LOUNGE” for international flights at Tokyo Haneda and Narita airports from February 16 to February 29, 2024.