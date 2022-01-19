Cunard appoints new UK sales director

Cunard has announced the appointment of new director of UK sales, Tom Mahoney.

Currently director of strategic planning with the line, he will take on his new role on January 31st.

He will be responsible for the UK distribution strategy covering all channels, including all aspects of UK travel agent and on-board sales.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahoney will be reporting to Cunard Vice president of sales and marketing, Angus Struthers.

Struthers said: “Tom has built a highly successful track record as an integral part of Cunard’s senior commercial team and is warmly welcomed into the director of UK sales role.

“With Cunard’s fourth ship of the fleet being built, Tom will lead the Sales team at a crucial and exciting time, as the brand significantly grows and provides a wealth of opportunities for UK travel agents.”