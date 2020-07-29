American Airlines toughens language on facemasks

American Airlines will require all customers over the age of two to wear face coverings at airports and on board, strengthening a commitment to keep customers and team members safe.

This requirement will become effective today.

Due to safety risk of asymptomatic Covid-19 transmission by individuals without face coverings, all customers must wear a face covering from the time they enter their departure airport and not remove it until they exit their arrival airport.

This updated policy expands American’s face covering requirement to include all areas of the airports at which American operates, including Admirals Club lounges, as well as on-board all American flights and does not allow for exemptions for those over two years old.

“According to the Centres for Disease Control & Prevention one of the best ways we can slow the spread of Covid-19 is to wear a face covering,” said Alison Taylor, chief customer officer of American Airlines.

“Customers and team members have been clear that they feel more safe when everyone is wearing a face covering.

“In light of this important feedback, we are expanding and enhancing our requirements onboard and at airports.”

The only time face coverings may be removed at the airport or on board is when the customer is eating or drinking.

Those unwilling to comply with this face covering requirement at any time during their journey with American may be barred from future travel for the duration of this face covering requirement.