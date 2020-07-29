The Retreat Palm Dubai recognised as Covid-19 secure

Following comprehensive health and safety verification processes, the Retreat Palm Dubai Mgallery by Sofitel has received the Dubai Assured stamp from the Dubai Department of Tourism & Commerce Marketing.

The property has also achieved the CovidClean certification from Safehotels.

Both certifications have been achieved after successful implementation of ALL Safe Accor Programme, a set of rigorous measures designed to protect and reassure safety and wellbeing of hotel guests and employees.

The Dubai Assured stamp is issued in collaboration with Dubai Tourism, the department of economic development, and Dubai municipality.

It indicates that establishments have adapted, and constantly maintain all necessary precautionary measures and the highest safety standards and protocols.

The stamp is valid for 15 days and is subject for renewal every two weeks, following inspection and assessment by relevant authorities.

The CovidClean certification has been obtained after completing the on-site inspection and audit performed by Safehotels.

Valid for a year, the CovidClean certification confirms that the 255-key property has adhered to all the health and safety protocols outlined by the world’s leading hotel safety and security certification company.

To ensure the health and wellbeing of both its guests and employees, the hotel has reinforced its safety and hygiene procedures.

It has created a dedicated hotline to help guests prepare for their stay and to answer questions or address concerns, and implemented seamless and contactless services, such as use of WhatsApp communication tool and virtual restaurant and in-room menus.

New stringent cleanliness standards are also in place, which include a reinforced cleaning programme with frequent disinfection of all high-touch areas, and an enhanced in room cleaning programme using hospital-grade cleaning materials, which are now standard across the property.