American Airlines to offer new testing options

American Airlines is expanding its pre-flight Covid-19 testing program with new self-administered and more in-person testing options to make travel easier and safer for its customers.

Customers can now order an Abbott BinaxNOW Home Test through telehealth provider eMed.

These 15-minute, self-administered tests are supervised virtually by an eMed Certified Guide 72 hours before a customer’s return to the United States eMed is a CDC-accepted administrator of rapid antigen tests that can be taken abroad and receive electronic documentation for re-entry to the United States with a negative test result.

“We want customers to focus on planning their trip to reconnect with family or unwind after more than a year at home, without the added stress of figuring out where and how they will get the right test,” said Julie Rath, vice president of customer experience at American.

“Our partnerships allow them to choose the testing option that works best and is the most convenient for them when they book their flight.”

Customers can order a set of six tests for $150 directly from eMed or pick up individual tests at select pharmacies.

The cost includes the supervision of an eMed Certified Guide who will join the individual during a telehealth visit to lead them through the testing process.

The test result is available in as little as 15 minutes and is documented in Abbott’s complementary app available on smart devices.

Additional shipping costs may apply.

Customers who choose to use VeriFLY can also upload their test results into the app.