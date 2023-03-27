American Airlines Donates $1.1 Million to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

American Airlines and its partners raised more than $1.1 million to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation this month at the Celebrity Ski event in Beaver Creek, Colorado. To date, American has raised more than $45 million for CF Foundation through the annual event.

“For nearly four decades, we’ve gathered on the ski slopes with a group of generous team members, sponsors and supporters of the foundation to rally for the fight against cystic fibrosis,” said American Airlines Chief Communications and Marketing Officer Ron DeFeo. “While the event is filled with skiing and fun, the mission of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is incredibly important, and we are proud to do our part in combating this serious disease.”

More than 400 people attended the event this year, including celebrities from the sports and entertainment industries. Attendees skied alongside Olympic athletes and enjoyed performances by John Oates and Warner Music recording artist Teddy Swims.

To commemorate her upcoming retirement and note her long-time dedication to supporting the foundation, American donated $25,000 on behalf of Chief Customer Officer Alison Taylor to assist the organization in its mission to cure CF.

Funds raised from this year’s event will help advance the mission of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation — the world’s leader in the search for a cure for cystic fibrosis. The Foundation supports a broad range of research initiatives to fight CF, which is a genetic disorder that affects the lungs, pancreas and other organs.

“American Airlines, our longest-standing corporate supporter of nearly 40 years, has advanced our mission for all those living with cystic fibrosis — raising more than $45 million cumulatively,” said Patrick Feeley, Chief Development Officer, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. “Their generosity has led to more people with CF living longer than at any time in history. Special thanks to this year’s event sponsors — Title Sponsor American Airlines; Co-presenting Citi and MasterCard; Diamond Sponsor T-Mobile for Business; and Platinum Sponsor FedEx. We are immensely grateful for your support.”

On March 23, the CF Foundation presented American’s former executive Elise Eberwein, who retired from the airline last year, with one of the highest honors the foundation awards each year. Elise received the foundation’s Jena Award, which recognizes a volunteer who does not have a direct connection to CF but goes above and beyond to support the mission.

For more information about how American supports the communities that it serves, visit aa.com/letgoodtakeflight.