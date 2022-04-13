Jumeirah gears up for Mediterranean summer season

Jumeirah Group is gearing up to welcome guests back to its Mediterranean resorts on the islands of Mallorca and Capri for the summer season.

Officially kicking off the 2022 season, its Mallorcan clifftop retreat Jumeirah Port Soller Hotel & Spa has now reopened for visitors, and will be followed by the Capri Palace Jumeirah on 28 April.

Delivering picture perfect views, exceptional dining experiences and sumptuous spa experiences – all set against the backdrop of stunningly stylish and contemporary spaces – Jumeirah Group’s luxurious Mediterranean escapes are the perfect place to unwind and re-energise.

Jumeirah Port Soller Hotel & Spa

Jumeirah Port Soller Hotel & Spa is a sanctuary in which to immerse yourself in the land of romance and vitality. Set high above Port Soller, nestled against the magnificent Serra de Tramuntana in Mallorca, guests can soak in panoramic views over the azure Mediterranean waters while experiencing a world of relaxation and wellness with an array of yoga and exercise classes, as well as treatments at the hotel’s Talise Spa.

Stylish and tranquil, the hotel offers a variety of bright and spacious sea and mountain facing rooms and suites for laid-back living. Providing the ultimate in luxury, the hotel also offers several stunning suites, including the split-level Lighthouse Suite with a private terrace, and the penthouse Observatory Suite located on the eighth floor of the hotel, featuring a large balcony and service kitchen for exquisite in-suite dining experiences, and the spectacular Mar Blau villa with its own pool and terraces.

Kicking off its 10th season in style, the hotel has enhanced its refined culinary offering for 2022, with the appointment of new executive chef, Javier Lopez Ruiz. With a wealth of experience in luxury hospitality and tenures at several Michelin-starred restaurants, Javier will bring his innovation and creativity to Jumeirah Port Soller Hotel & Spa, embracing his passion for fresh, organic and seasonal produce responsibly sourced from local providers. Both Cap Roig and Sunset Lounge, the hotel’s signature restaurants, have also been enhanced over the winter to provide expanded terraces and updated aesthetics from which to soak in unspoiled views across the mountains, Port and sea, providing the perfect setting for flawless dining experiences.

Capri Palace Jumeirah

Capri Palace Jumeirah, the stunning retreat on the glamorous island of Capri – located in one of the most exclusive and unspoiled parts of the island – is the perfect embodiment of the Italian Dolce Vita, where contemporary art and design surrounds the natural beauty of the Italian Riviera.

Re-opening its doors for 2022, the hotel provides an idyllic coastal sanctuary for the summer months. Inviting guests to immerse themselves in the breath-taking natural beauty of Capri, the hotel provides spectacular views over Naples Bay from its elegantly appointed sea view rooms and suites, while garden view options guarantee privacy and calm looking towards Monte Solaro. Fully refurbished and redesigned to provide an even larger private terrace area, the hotel’s autograph Sky View Junior Suite with pool provides the very ultimate in secluded relaxation with spectacular panoramic views of Ischia, its own private infinity pool and sophisticated interior design.

Visitors to Capri Palace Jumeirah can also indulge in a wealth of exceptional culinary experiences, all delivering enchanting scenery, delectable dishes and well stocked cellars, guided by Executive Chef Andrea Migliaccio. Home to the only Michelin star on the island, L’Olivo, , Capri Palace Jumeirah delivers the definitive experience in exquisite gastronomy.

For those seeking healthful restoration together with physical and spiritual serenity and harmony, Capri Medical Spa is one of Europe’s most highly renowned health and beauty centres. Enhanced to include a new fitness area for the 2022 season, guests can disconnect from the stress of daily life and indulge in holistic wellness and revolutionary health and beauty experiences, including the Capri Medical Spa signature “Leg School®”, specially formulated to combat sluggish blood circulation, promote lymphatic drainage, and reduce cellulite.