All eyes on Italy as IHG Hotels & Resorts hails six new luxury and lifestyle hotels

IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hospitality companies, more than doubles its luxury and lifestyle presence in Italy, cementing its presence in this key growth market.

The six new hotels are a result of IHG’s commitment to sustainable growth across Europe, and they include highly anticipated openings for Six Senses and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts in the capital city of Rome, and four further signings, a Vignette Collection property in Rome, and Hotel Indigo hotels in Florence, Turin and Trieste.

Eric Viale, Managing Director, Southern Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts, commented: “The addition of these hotels across our luxury and lifestyle portfolio is a meaningful contribution to IHG’s growth in Italy, which is a key market for us. It is also a reflection of the confidence our owners have in the success of our brands, as well as the trust our guests have in the experience they deliver.

“From our upper luxury Six Senses offering and glamour of the InterContinental life, right through to the originality of our Vignette Collection brand and the boutique neighbourhood charm of Hotel Indigo, our differentiated brands are well-positioned in a country like Italy; a market where we are seeing much investment from our partners in luxury and lifestyle projects - making the most of growing consumer appetite for refined travel and stay experiences. To support that, we are proud to have increased our local development infrastructure, with the appointment of Fabrizio Piolanti, Director Development, Italy.”

While the new Six Senses and Vignette Collection properties mark brand debuts in Italy, the three new Hotel Indigo properties join a strong existing footprint in Verona, Venice, Rome and Milan:

NOW OPEN: Six Senses Rome – Opened on 16 March, the hotel offers 12 different room types across its 96 keys, with options including secluded rooms with courtyard views and suites facing the bustling Via del Corso and neighbouring San Marcello al Corso Church. Guests can indulge in the Eat With Six Senses ethos, from all-day dining BIVIUM Restaurant-Café-Bar or up high on NOTOS Rooftop. Read more about this hotel’s opening here.

NOW OPEN: InterContinental Rome Ambasciatori Palace has opened on the legendary Via Veneto. Featuring 160 rooms and luxury suites, the hotel embodies both charm and historical splendour. Multiple culinary options will be available, Scarpetta NYC, serving elevated Italian and American cuisine, Charlie’s Rooftop and Anita’s Bar and Lounge. Charlie’s Rooftop will be the only roof top venue in the city open all year round. Read more about this hotel’s opening here.

OPEN SOON: Hotel Indigo Florence will open its doors in the second half of 2023 in the heart of the city, walking distance to major historic monuments and exclusive shopping areas. Opening together with Grape Hospitality following a full conversion and renovation, the hotel will offer 160 guest rooms and mark IHG’s return to the city.

IN THE PIPELINE: Hotel Alexandra, Vignette Collection – Signed together with Molo Hotel Group and expected to open in the first half of 2025, Hotel Alexandra will enjoy its location on the established Via Veneto, just minutes from the Spanish steps and Trevi Fountain. Offering 81 guest rooms, a restaurant on Via Veneto and gym the hotel will become IHG’s first Vignette Collection property in Italy.

IN THE PIPELINE: Hotel Indigo Turin – This 50-room hotel will open in the coming months together with partners Gruppo CHC. To be located in the historic heart of Turin close to the Piazza Castello, Royal Theatre and Gardens, will benefit from leisure guests, business travellers and event goers to the local Pala Olimpico.

IN THE PIPELINE: Hotel Indigo Trieste - Palazzo Kalister, – Partnering once again with Gruppo CHC, this conversion project will see an historical palace built in the 19th century transformed to a Hotel Indigo hotel set to open in late 2025. This hotel will enjoy the growing local area, whose Italian/ Slovenian border location has recently seen strong investment due to its local port, increase in cruise ship tourism and opening of a convention centre.

IHG has 27 hotels* operating under six* brands in Italy including Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, voco Hotels, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express. There are a further seven* properties in the pipeline, all but one of which are in the luxury and lifestyle space.