HOTEL AMIGO PRESENTS THE DIANE VON FURSTENBERG SUITE

In dedication to the world-famous Belgian-American fashion designer, The Diane von Furstenberg Suite has been unveiled at Hotel Amigo, a Rocco Forte hotel located in the heart of Brussels.

Adorned with DVF’s signature touches, a bold zebra rug, two large silk scarves by Andy Warhol, and a collection of striking artwork that celebrates her legacy with her world famous style and influence.

The iconic wrap dress that made von Furstenberg famous, is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and in honour of this milestone, the Brussels Fashion & Lace Museum is dedicating its new exhibition: Woman before Fashion, to Diane von Furstenberg.

In celebration of the exhibition, Hotel Amigo has created a special offer for guests to Step into the World of Diane von Furstenberg from April 18, 2023 through January 7, 2024 by staying in the DVF suite.

The exhibition, through a selection of more than 50 models and a vast iconography, presents the career, creations and personality of this extraordinary woman. Learn about the diversity and timelessness of the prints that have contributed to her fame, the freedom that inspires her work and her daily life, and the role played by art in her creations with works by friends such as Andy Warhol, Konstantin Kakanias and François-Marie Banier.

