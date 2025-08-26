Allegiant Air Becomes Official Airline Sponsor of Notre Dame Athletics

Allegiant Air and Notre Dame Global Partnerships (NDGP), the official multimedia rights holder for the University of Notre Dame Athletics Department, today announced they have proudly entered into a multi-year agreement designating Allegiant “The Official Airline Partner of Notre Dame Athletics.”

The partnership demonstrates the airline’s commitment to support the communities where its employees and customers live, work, and vacation. Allegiant started operations at South Bend International Airport (SBN) in 2005. This agreement demonstrates Allegiant’s ongoing dedication to the South Bend community, and is one of several ways the airline is enhancing its presence and impact on the region.

“With a shared commitment to excellence, it is a natural fit for Allegiant to align our brand with Notre Dame Athletics,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s Chief Commercial Officer. “We have been flying Notre Dame students and alumni for two decades, and we know sports have the universal power to unite people with a common goal of celebrating their favorite teams. We’re excited to expand our presence in the South Bend community and welcome The Fighting Irish on board.”

By tapping into the unwavering spirit and loyalty of Notre Dame fans, Allegiant is fueling momentum to grow its presence and enhance nonstop travel options at South Bend International Airport (SBN).

Allegiant’s recognition as a Championship Partner, NDGP’s premier partner designation, will bring the brand to life across the university’s athletic programs, creating memorable touchpoints for fans and athletes alike, including through social and digital content, and exclusive fan engagement initiatives. By aligning with Notre Dame’s iconic identity and vibrant fanbase, Allegiant will deepen its brand presence and forge meaningful connections across the community.

As part of the partnership, Notre Dame Athletics will use Allegiant’s services not only to offer fans, students, and alumni affordable and convenient travel options, but also to transport many of the university’s athletic teams in the coming years.

“We’re pleased to welcome Allegiant’s partnership and mutual commitment to investing in the South Bend community,” said Jim Fraleigh, Deputy Athletics Director, Corporate Relations. “We look forward to connecting generations of Fighting Irish across the country with affordable, reliable travel and unforgettable game-day experiences.”

The partnership launches in conjunction with the 2025 Notre Dame Fall sports seasons. Through localized engagement initiatives, regional promotions, and airport touchpoints, Allegiant is solidifying South Bend as a vital node in its national flight network. Adding to the exclusive designation as the “The Official Airline Partner of Notre Dame Athletics,” Allegiant will connect fans with the team at various points during the collegiate sports seasons. Sweepstakes will also be specially designed to provide fans with unforgettable game day experiences.

Allegiant serves eight routes from South Bend International Airport (SBN), including the launch of nonstop service to Fort Lauderdale, Florida beginning later this week. The start of service is perfectly timed for fans traveling to see Notre Dame Football take on the University of Miami. Travelers can book their entire vacation on Allegiant for less at Allegiant.com.

This partnership is facilitated by Notre Dame Global Partnerships, a joint venture of Legends and JMI Sports, which manages the university’s athletics sponsorships and multimedia rights.