Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa Honored as Jordan’s Leading Beach Resort at the 2025 WTA

The Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa is proud to announce that it has been recognized as Jordan’s Leading Beach Resort 2025 at the prestigious World Travel Awards. The award ceremony took place on October 26, 2025, in Dubai, celebrating the best in the travel and tourism industry worldwide.

The World Travel Awards, renowned as the “Oscars of the travel industry,” celebrate excellence across all sectors of global travel and tourism. The Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa was honored among esteemed nominees in the region.

Located on the shores of the iconic Dead Sea, the resort offers guests a unique blend of wellness, and authentic Jordanian hospitality. Designed as a family-friendly retreat, the Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa provides experiences for guests of all ages — the resort’s newest family attraction, The Splash Island, features vibrant water slides, splash zones, and play areas designed to create fun-filled moments for children and families alike. With its breathtaking views and thoughtful amenities, the resort continues to set the standard for excellence in the region.

About Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa

Situated at the lowest point on Earth, with picturesque views of the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa offers an ideal balance of soothing escape and local culture.

The resort features dedicated children and adult pools, a water-play zone for younger guests, recreational facilities for all ages, a Spa experience like no other, as well as a range of dining options and comfortable, spacious rooms and suites.