Alaska Airlines teams up with T-Mobile to offer ultra-fast, free Wi-Fi to Atmos™ Rewards members

Alaska Airlines and T-Mobile – both Pacific Northwest-based leaders in innovation – are setting a new standard in inflight connectivity, delivering ultra-fast Wi-Fi, free for Atmos™ Rewards members everywhere the airline flies.

To bring this next-level experience to life, Alaska is proud to name T-Mobile as its presenting partner for this new, free benefit to guests. Guests will experience one of the most advanced inflight connectivity networks in the industry. T-Mobile customers will enjoy exclusive benefits to enhance their inflight experience, including a seamless, ad-free Wi-Fi log-on - with more to be announced later this year.

“This collaboration goes beyond a typical sponsorship – it’s a shared commitment between two hometown leaders focused on delivering more value, innovation and ease to travelers across the Pacific Northwest and beyond,” said Mike Katz, President of Marketing, Strategy and Products at T-Mobile. “At T-Mobile, our mission is to be the best in the world at connecting customers to their world – and together with Alaska, we’re going one step further by extending the same seamless, in-flight Wi-Fi experience our customers love to every Atmos Rewards member.”

Alaska’s fleetwide rollout of new, ultra-fast Wi-Fi begins in 2026 – including regional, narrowbody and widebody. When installation is complete by 2027, Alaska will provide the most flights from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport offering unmatched gate-to-gate low-latency, high-bandwidth Wi-Fi, exclusively for Atmos Rewards members. Membership is free and easy to join.

Guests will be able to log in or easily sign up for Atmos Rewards to access Wi-Fi at no cost. Atmos Rewards is our industry-leading enhanced loyalty program that unifies the best of Alaska Airlines’ Mileage Plan and Hawaiian Airlines’ HawaiianMiles into a combined platform to deliver more choice, more rewards and more global access than ever before for our members.

Since 2014, T-Mobile has led the industry in delivering free inflight connectivity experiences to its customers, who already enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi on Alaska flights. Today’s announcement builds on Alaska Airlines’ longstanding partnership with T-Mobile, which already powers the tools the airline’s Flight Attendants, Pilots and Ground Crews use today to efficiently and safely operate the airline.

