Introducing Atmos™ Rewards - an enhanced, combined loyalty program by Alaska & Hawaiian Airlines

On a mission to transform global travel, Alaska Airlines launched Atmos™ Rewards today – our evolved, supercharged loyalty program that unifies the best of Mileage Plan and Hawaiian Airlines’ HawaiianMiles into a combined platform to deliver more choice, more rewards and more global access than ever before for our members.

Atmos Rewards continues the generosity that Mileage Plan has long been known for. Alaska has the #1 airline rewards program according to U.S. News & World Report. And it’s getting even better. Atmos Rewards offers new ways to earn valuable points across an extensive worldwide network spanning over 1,000 destinations, connected by the strength of Alaska, Hawaiian and more than 30 global airline partners, including the oneworld alliance. We’ve also assembled a rich collection of partners to earn points with when our members are not flying.

Atmos Rewards is the global airline program that encourages members to tailor the program to their travel style and choose what matters most to them, from flexible point-earning options to preferred perks and personalized benefits in the new Atmos Communities.

“Atmos Rewards is more than a loyalty program – it’s a reflection of how guests travel today,” said Andrew Harrison, chief commercial officer at Alaska Airlines. “We listened to what our members value most and built a program that’s grounded in generosity, personalization and practicality. We’re putting our members in the pilot’s seat, giving them control over how they earn and redeem, while honoring the legacy and values of both Alaska and Hawaiian.”

The power of choice, points that go further and greater access to the world

Choose among three ways to earn: We’re introducing a first for a global airline that gives our members ultimate flexibility. Later in 2026, points and status points can be earned in one of three ways when flying with us. Members can select the earning option that works best for them and change their preference once a year:

Distance traveled: Earn based on how far you go with one point for every mile flown. For thrifty travelers who take cross-country or international trips, this might be the best choice.

Price paid: Earn five points for every $1 spent when purchasing a flight. This includes airfare and upgrades purchased in premium cabins. For travelers flying in our premium cabins, including our lie-flat suites, this might be the best choice.

Segments flown: Earn a flat 500 points for each flight segment flown. For flyers who take numerous short-distance flights, such as those between Neighbor Islands in Hawai`i or within California, this option guarantees a set number of points on every trip.

Reward yourself: We keep adding new ways for members to use their valuable points to see the world. They can redeem points for award travel to more than 1,000 destinations on Alaska, Hawaiian and 30+ global airline partners, including oneworld member airlines. Redemptions start at only 4,500 points one-way.

We’re installing Starlink across the entire Alaska fleet: Alaska and Hawaiian will add Starlink inflight connectivity to more planes, bringing the fastest Wi-Fi in the skies to even more flights. Alaska has teamed up with T-Mobile to make this new Wi-Fi service free exclusively for Atmos Rewards members. Installations on Alaska’s fleet will begin in 2026 and be completed in 2027.

More partners, more points: Atmos Rewards members can now earn 2 points for every $1 spent on everyday Lyft rides, and 3 points for every $1 spent on airport and elevated Lyft rides. Link your Atmos Rewards and Lyft accounts at alaskalyft.com to earn more points wherever you go. Later this year, we’ll add more partners to our lineup.

Book stays: Explore nearly a million hotels and vacation rentals worldwide where you can earn or redeem points.

Atmos Rewards Unlocked: Points can also be used to secure tickets to unique events and travel experiences – available only to Atmos Rewards members.

Endless earning: Points and status points are earned on flights with us and our partners, as well as through routine purchases with the Atmos Rewards Visa® credit cards and Hawaiian Airlines Mastercard® credit cards* and on purchases made with our non-airline partners. Members can also earn status points when they book award travel. Points are used for various redemptions, and status points track progress toward reaching status and milestones.

The power of our new premium card: With our new Atmos™ Rewards Summit Visa Infinite® card, co-branded with Bank of America, cardholders can reach status and milestones even faster by earning 1 status point for every $2 spent on purchases.

Milestones unleash perks: Rewards come earlier and more often when members reach milestones with their status points. Each milestone unlocks a choice of perks starting at just 10,000 status points.

More generous upgrades are on the way: For our Atmos Titanium members, we’ll be the only U.S. airline to offer complimentary, day-of-departure upgrades into global Business Class for them and a companion without requiring points or a certificate. Also, status holders and one companion can take advantage of complimentary upgrades on Hawaiian Airlines flights within North America beginning next spring.

With new Atmos Communities, pick a group and enjoy extra benefits: All members can choose to be part of Atmos Communities later in 2026 with exclusive benefits tailored to what interests them most. Options include groups unique to members within a specific area of residence, like our popular Huakaʻi by Hawaiian for Hawai’i residents and Club 49 for residents of the state of Alaska (available now), or benefits aligned with interests like travel with families, wellness and more.

“Atmos Rewards is designed to set a new standard for airline loyalty – more generous, more flexible and easier to use, whether members are flying across the globe or just across the Islands. With the combination of Alaska and Hawaiian, we seized a rare opportunity to imagine how we could make the most generous loyalty program even better,” said Brett Catlin, vice president of loyalty, alliances and sales at Alaska Airlines. “With industry-first features like customizable ways to earn and unique benefits tailored to how people travel, we’re giving our guests more control, more value and more reasons to engage.”

What you need to know

As of today, Mileage Plan members are now Atmos Rewards members. They retain their existing account numbers with no interruption to their benefits – there’s nothing they need to do.

With Atmos Rewards, Mileage Plan miles are now ‘points’ and elite-qualifying miles are referred to as ‘status points.’

One Mileage Plan or HawaiianMiles mile = one Atmos Rewards point. The value of points does not change, and points do not expire. Members can continue to redeem for travel on Alaska, Hawaiian and our global partners.

HawaiianMiles members and all their miles will automatically transition into Atmos Rewards on Oct. 1. They will receive a new account number if they have not previously linked their HawaiianMiles account to a Mileage Plan account. We have more details for HawaiianMiles members here. https://www.hawaiianairlines.com/about-us/alaska/loyalty-updates



Alaska Airlines Visa® cards are being rebranded as Atmos Rewards Visa® cards. Account numbers and benefits remain the same. Use of the cards and benefits will continue without interruption – there’s no action for cardholders to take.

The Hawaiian Airlines World Elite Mastercard* continues unchanged. The card name and benefits stay the same, and cardmembers do not need to take any action.

We’ll remain the only U.S. airline that offers points for miles flown, but later in 2026, members will be able to choose how they earn points: by distance traveled, price paid or segments flown.

For members who have status with us, benefits stay the same with more on the way. Learn more about the new Atmos tier names and updates to earning status here. https://www.alaskaair.com/atmosrewards/content/benefits/2026-updates