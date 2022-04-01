Alabama to star in new Brand USA webinar

The first in the new Brand USA UK & Ireland agent webinar series will take place on Wednesday, April 6th at 15:00 BST.

The event will feature destination speakers who will share insight on Alabama and its offerings, plus the chance to win an amazing holiday to Alabama to celebrate the World Games.

Agents will have the chance to top up their destination knowledge and discover why the state is the heart and soul of the south, with the extra benefit of being entered into a prize draw to win a bucket-list holiday to Birmingham, Alabama.

The prize includes two tickets to the internationally renowned 11-day multi-sport event, the World Games, as well as access to selected attractions, two plane tickets and hotel accommodation for four nights, based on dates of travel between July 7-11.

More Information

Agents will need to register to join the webinar in advance here here and the webinar will take place on Brand USA Global Marketplace here.

Image: John Dersham