Norwegian to remove all face mask requirements next week

Norwegian has confirmed the requirement to wear face masks on board all flights will be lifted from Monday.

For the first time since June 2020, the mandatory requirement of wearing a face mask will be lifted on every flight across the Norwegian network as a result of revised guidance across Europe.

As countries reduce or completely remove travel restrictions, thanks to extensive vaccination programmes, passengers will now be able to choose if they wish to wear a face mask or not.

As of February 12th, when the requirements were first lifted across Scandinavia, the company has noticed increased passenger demand and optimism in regard to booking ahead for both leisure and business travel .

The company is confident that travel will recover and thrive during the summer months ahead.

Norwegian advises all passengers to check the local requirements and guidance at their destination before traveling, including stops and connecting flights in Europe.

It is the responsibility of the passenger to comply with local regulations and restrictions.

Those who still wish to wear a face mask on board are welcome to do so, the airline said.