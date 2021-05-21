Uniworld confirms return to European cruising

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises has confirmed its first sailing dates for this year.

The company will resume cruising on June 20th, debuting its most recently transformed Super Ship S.S. La Venezia in Italy.

Cruises will restart in France shortly after, with first departures for S.S. Bon Voyage on June 27th, S.S. Joie de Vivre on July 4th and S.S. Catherine on July 11th.

“We’ve been waiting for this moment and are beyond thrilled to be back on the rivers, welcoming back our loyal guests on four of our most beautiful Super Ships this summer,” says Ellen Bettridge, chief executive of Uniworld.

“Our guests are like family to us, and their safety is our main priority, which is why we’re taking all of the necessary precautions to ensure they’re comfortable when they’re ready to explore the rivers with us again.”

Uniworld’s Venice & the Gems of Northern Italy cruise, commencing June 20th, will be the line’s first cruise since the pandemic began.

Guests will sail on the completely reimagined S.S. La Venezia, inspired by the work of celebrated Italian artist and textile designer Mariano Fortuny and featuring the signature touches the company’s ships are known for – more suites, more dining areas with space for social distancing, and more luxurious finishes, while maintaining a high crew to guest ratio.

“Restarting these itineraries is just the first step in getting all of our ships back on the rivers this year,” said Bettridge.

“We have a lot to look forward to with the debut of the all-new S.S. Sphinx launching in Egypt on September 25th, and we’ll also begin sailing the Peruvian Amazon on September 1st with two new itineraries aboard the Aria Amazon.

“Demand for river cruising is at an all-time high and the support and excitement we are receiving from both new and old guests is outstanding.”

This announcement comes with the news that Italy and France will reopen their borders for American citizens in June, and in anticipation that Italy and France will be on the UK government’s green list before the end of June.