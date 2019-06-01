Vences to lead the Murray, Hong Kong, a Niccolo Hotel

Wharf Hotels has appointed Adriano Vences to the role of general manager of the Murray, Hong Kong, a Niccolo Hotel.

After spearheading the success of the first Niccolo hotel in Chengdu, Vences will continue to build on the Murray’s new benchmarks.

His journey with Wharf Hotels began in 2009, and was appointed general manager of Niccolo Chengdu, the first hotel under the new luxury brand of the group, in 2015.

Leading the Niccolo Chengdu team in achieving the number one position in revenue generated index against its luxury competitive set in just nine months after the hotel’s opening, has been a defining milestone for the group.

Today, Niccolo Chengdu continues to set the pace in its leadership position in both market share and guest satisfaction.

With over three decades of industry experience in highly prized destinations including Singapore, India, Dubai, Mexico and Chile, the Portuguese national returns to Hong Kong following his four-year tenure in Chengdu.

Jennifer Cronin, president, Wharf Hotels, congratulated the seasoned hotelier on his appointment.

She said: “Adriano’s wealth of experience working with internationally acclaimed hotels and his proven success in his previous executive positions in the group make him a perfect fit for this key leadership role.

“We look forward to unveiling a new chapter of development and even greater success for the Murray.”