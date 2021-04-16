airBatlic to launch Tenerife flights in September

Before the summer has begun, airBatlic is preparing for the coming autumn, with the launch of new flights to Tenerife in Spain.

The Latvian airline will offer flights from Riga from September 2nd.

The carrier said it has plans to operate the flights three times a week with the Airbus A220-300 aircraft.

Martin Gauss, chief executive of airBaltic, said: “Tenerife is the largest and most popular destination in the Canary Islands and will be an excellent addition to our improved route map, offering another sunny, safe getaway for travellers from the Baltics.

“It will be one of the longest flights on our route map.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are looking forward to the upcoming summer season and we believe that the epidemiological situation will improve as the vaccination levels increase.”

This summer season airBaltic will also offer new safe connections between Riga and Heraklion (Greece), Santorini (Greece), Naples (Italy) and Edinburgh (United Kingdom).