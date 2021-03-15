airBaltic begins to rebuild schedule

airBaltic will restart flights from Riga to Kyiv on Wednesday for those passengers that are travelling for essential reasons.

The Latvian airline will resume additional flights outside the European Union from March 28th.

Martin Gauss, chief executive of airBaltic, explained: “Now that flights from Latvia to countries outside the European Union are allowed, we are gradually resuming connections to a few key destinations, to improve the essential connectivity we provide for the Baltic region.

“For many people, who need to travel for essential reasons, aviation is the safest mode of transportation.”

Starting on March 28th, airBaltic plans to resume flights also from Riga to Tbilisi, Tel Aviv, Moscow, St. Petersburg and Minsk.

The carrier has introduced strong health measures and the flight operations follow the recommendations issued by authorities.

