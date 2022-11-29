Unveiling of the gourmet program of MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE

MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE, presented in collaboration with Scotiabank, is thrilled to announce that the 24th edition of the festival will be held from February 16 to March 5, 2023, under the theme Discover the best of Montreal in winter!

Once again this year, festival-goers will be able to skate on the magnificent Ice Skating Loop high above Place des Festivals, bask in the glow light installations, ride the Grande roue and take advantage of tons of free activities during spring break. It will also mark the 20th anniversary of Nuit blanche, with multiple shows happening in venues throughout the Quartier des spectacles. In short, we’ll be pulling out all the stops to help you rediscover our beautiful and dynamic downtown!

The Gastronomy programming, presented by Scotia Wealth Management returns to share its legendary hospitality once again. Some 40 Montréal restaurants and venues will be welcoming international and local chefs and producers, while downtown will be buzzing with gourmet activities. The theme of this joyou

“This edition of MONTRÉAL EN LUMIÈRE promises to strengthen the four pillars of its mission: to celebrate gastronomy, present new shows and unite crowds with such inclusive and participative winter activities as ice skating. We have everything it takes to prove that Montréal offers a warm welcome, even in the heart of winter.”

- Jacques Primeau, Festival General Manager

ON THE MENU THIS YEAR:

Air France Finest Tables

Invite a chef, a wine grower or a producer from here or abroad, pair them with one of the city’s restaurants and let this special mix work its magic in kitchens and venues city-wide: that’s the hugely successful recipe behind the Air France Finest Tables, which is back better than ever this year. In 2023, Montréal welcomes France, Canada, Italia, Belgium, Switzerland and Scandinavia: more than 30 chefs, including a dozen chefs from northern Europe, will be here to dazzle us with their creativity. Among them are Benoit Neusy (Michelin star chef, restaurant l’Impératif au Domaine d’Arondeau, France) at La Chronique, Romain Meder (Michelin star chef, Domaine de Primard, Guainville, France) at Mastard, Ina Niiniketo (Sikke’s, Helskinki) at Ratafia, and Lionel Lévy (Michelin star chef, InterContinental Marseille) at Osco! Wine growers, such as Julien Labet, who will be welcomed by Menu Extra, and Laurent Cazottes at Chez Victoire, will also be joining in the festivities. In addition to traditional tasting menus, the Air France Finest Tables will feature other palate-popping experiences, such as exclusive lunches, brunches, 5 à 7 (happy hours), not to mention delicious confections in partnership with Cacao Barry and Esprits libres, a rare treat for those with a sweet tooth out there.

s and welcoming 24th edition says it all: Montréal is inviting you over!

