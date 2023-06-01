Air France-KLM adds Amadeus Cytric portfolio to corporate offering

Air France-KLM Group has become the first airline partner to add the Amadeus Cytric portfolio to its offering for corporate customers.

The new deal features Cytric Travel, Cytric Expense, Cytric Easy and Cytric Care.

The partnership is considered a major milestone for Amadeus, allowing Air France-KLM customers of any size to adopt Cytric solutions.

The deal will mean Air France-KLM will use Amadeus technology for its online corporate solution named ‘BlueConnect,’ giving access to more dynamic and personalized booking options for its direct corporate customers.

Henri de Peyrelongue, executive vice president commercial sales, Air France-KLM said: “With this new Amadeus partnership, we will be in a position to facilitate further the digital transformation of our corporate clients’ processes.

“With our Air France-KLM BlueConnect solution powered by Cytric’s innovative and leading technology, we will be able to offer all the powerful functionalities to serve the evolving needs of hundreds of direct corporate customers around the world.”

With access to Cytric, the sales teams at Air France and -KLM will be able to offer differentiated offers to the group’s direct corporate customers, for example ensuring trips adhere to the customer’s corporate travel policy.

Air France-KLM is a pioneer in this domain with no other airline currently offering an end-to-end travel management solution to its corporate customers.

As part of the deal, Amadeus will offer Air France-KLM teams a training and certification process, so they are fully ready to implement Cytric to new users.

Air France-KLM will offer the newly launched Cytric Easy to its customers, the only travel and expense tool embedded into Microsoft 365.

The solution offers a single location to search, compare or book a hotel, flight or car rental – without ever leaving Microsoft Teams.

Users will have the ability to share trip information enabling better connections and collaborations in teams.

Rudy Daniello, executive vice president, Amadeus Cytric Solutions, said: “Cytric combines all corporate travel and expense needs in a single, integrated online solution.

“Air France-KLM’s direct corporate customers will gain access to automated processes while retaining full visibility and control over expenses, and have access to the frictionless digital experience employees seek.

“The airline group is leading the way in this area – and we hope to see other airlines take similar steps in the near future.”