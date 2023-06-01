Radisson Hotel Group advances on its 2023 expansion plans with 11 new hotel signings in India

Radisson Hotel Group continues its ambitious growth and development plan in India with the signing of 11 new hotels across brands between January and April 2023

Located in key gateway cities and emerging destinations, these new hotels are present across Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ujjain, Raipur, Sonamarg, Manali, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam.

The group also announced the debut of its luxury lifestyle brand, Radisson Collection in India with the signing of the first hotel in Hyderabad while expanding its portfolio across other brands, including Radisson Blu, Radisson, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Radisson Individuals Retreats, a brand extension of Radisson Individuals. These signings further solidify the Group’s leading position in South Asia, with 110 operating hotels in 64+ locations.

Further strengthening its partnership with Ruptub Solutions Private Limited, the Group also signed three new hotels under its Park Inn & Suites by Radisson brand in Bengaluru and Kerala. With one signing every month since the brand launch in November 2022, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson is a smart hotel investment designed to maximize returns through a conversion-friendly business model that delivers a heartfelt experience.

The full list of signings between January and April 2023 includes:

Radisson Collection Hotel Hyderabad Financial District: The 300-room hotel is close to Hyderabad’s financial district, which houses business centers, IT Parks, and Special Economic Zones (SEZs). Once open, the hotel will feature 300 elegant rooms and suites. Equipped with alluring and contemporary interiors, guests can select their preferred stay from standard rooms, executive suites, deluxe suites, and presidential suites. The design of the hotel will be curated with a sophisticated tone, elegant architecture, local nuances, and in totality, an exceptional experience for all backed by Radisson Hotel Group’s global service standards. It is expected to be operational by Q2, 2026.

Radisson Blu Resort Hyderabad Chevella: Located in Chevella, the hotel enjoys proximity to key tourist attractions, including Charminar Fort, Nehru Zoological Park, and Salar Jung Museum amongst others. The 160-room hotel will provide standard room and executive room categories along with facilities such as all-day dining, specialty restaurant, bar, ballroom, lawn, kids club, spa, and fitness center. It is expected to open by Q2 2026.

Radisson Hotel Sonamarg: Located in picturesque Sonamarg, the hotel is surrounded by 360-degree scenic views of the Himalayan mountains. It enjoys proximity to Thajwas Glacier and Srinagar- Ladakh highway. The hotel is currently operational and equipped with spacious rooms, all-day dining, and a tea lounge.

Radisson Hotel Sonipat: The hotel is strategically located between two industrial towns – Panipat and Sonipat and is also the first branded offering in these cities. The 120-room hotel will offer standard and suite rooms to guests and would also be equipped with a gym, spa, and banquet space. It is expected to open in Q4 2024.

Radisson Hotel Ujjain: Situated in the pilgrim city of Ujjain, the hotel is located close to the famous temple of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga. The 150-room hotel will be the first branded offering in the city and when it opens will offer guests a choice between standard and executive suite rooms. It would further be equipped with an all-day dining, specialty restaurant, ballroom boardroom, banquet garden, swimming pool with deck, gymnasium, spa, yoga, and meditation center. It is expected to be operational by Q1 2026.

Radisson Hotel Raipur: Strategically located in Chhattisgarh’s capital city, the hotel boasts excellent visibility along the main road connecting Raipur with New Raipur. The 130-room hotel will offer standard rooms and executive suites along with other facilities, such as all-day dining, lounge bar, boardroom, conference room, ballroom, swimming pool, gymnasium, and spa. It is expected to open by Q4 2025. Radisson Hotel Visakhapatnam: Strategically located in the Andhra Pradesh Medtech Zone, the 120-room hotel will provide standard room and executive room categories along with facilities such as all-day dining, bar, tea lounge, banquet hall, meeting rooms, swimming pool, health club, and a spa. It is expected to open by Q2 2026.

Palchan Hotel and Spa, a member of Radisson Individuals Retreats: Located in one of India’s most prominent leisure travel destinations, Manali, the hotel offers scenic views of the Beas River and panoramic views of the Himalayas. Major tourist attractions such as Rohtang Pass, Solang Valley, Gulaba Viewpoint, Jogini Waterfall, and Hidimba Devi Temple are located at a convenient 10-minute driving distance from the hotel. It will offer guests standard and suite category rooms along with facilities such as all-day dining, restaurant, bar, rooftop specialty restaurant, banquet hall, swimming pool, gymnasium, and spa. It is expected to open by Q3 2023.

Ramzy Fenianos, Chief Development Officer, APAC, Radisson Hotel Group said “India is an important market from a global strategy standpoint and solidifying our footprint here is our long-term goal. Strong wins in 2022 established a robust path for growth this year. We are focused on doubling our footprint by 2025 and remain invested in identifying the right partners for signing and opening brand-defining hotels.”

Commenting on the development, Zubin Saxena, Managing Director & Area Senior Vice President, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group said “2023 marks a significant milestone for us at Radisson Hotel Group as we have successfully completed our 25-year journey in the Indian market. To translate our ambitious five-year expansion plan, we have signed 11 new hotels since January and have a strong pipeline ahead for this year. Our focus remains on strengthening our brand structure while enabling quality hospitality for guests across India.”

Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country’s largest international hotel operators with over 150 hotels in operation and development. With hotels dotted across 64+ locations in India, there is a Radisson hotel in every 4 hours of drivable distance across the length and breadth of the country operating under brands, including Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson and Radisson Individuals.

To learn more about working with Radisson Hotel Group, please visit www.radissonhotelgroup.com/development.