MIA scores GOL, regains Brasilia service

Brazilian low-cost carrier GOL has resumed service at Miami International Airport for the first time since the pandemic with the first of four weekly flights to Brasilia. GOL is using 176-seat Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for the new service, which will increase to daily service starting on July 4. GOL is currently the only airline at MIA with service to Brazil’s capital city, and Miami and Orlando are GOL’s only U.S. destinations.

GOL last operated at MIA in early 2020 with service to Brasilia and Fortaleza. Founded in 2001, GOL operates approximately 700 flights per day with a fleet of 142 Boeing 737 aircraft. The Trip Advisor Travelers’ Choice Awards named GOL’s Premium Economy class the best premium economy in Latin America in 2020.

Before the pandemic, Brazil was MIA’s second-busiest international market, with 1.5 million passengers in 2019. American Airlines and LATAM Airlines provide Miami-Sao Paulo service, while American alone serves the Miami-Rio de Janeiro route. GOL is also scheduled to resume Miami-Manaus service on June 4, which will give MIA a total of four Brazilian routes.

ADVERTISEMENT

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes is nominated as South America’s Leading Airline 2021 by World Travel Awards.