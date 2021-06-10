Peru nominated at World Travel Tech Awards

It is not a secret that there are thousands of foreign tourists interested in the culture, history, gastronomy and attractions of Peru.

This great influx of travellers from all over the world has helped the destination receive recognition from the World Travel Tech Awards.

The official tourism portal is nominated in the category World’s Best Tourism Authority Website, having a greater merit because it is the only Latin American website that managed to be among the 14 finalists.

This nomination is part of the famous World Travel Awards portal, which seeks to recognise, reward and celebrate excellence in travel technology proposed by the official portals of different countries that promote and help the influx of tourism.

You can already give your vote to Peru.travel through this link, in order to further strengthen tourism in Inca lands.

Voting will be online only and will be open until August 6th.

Media, travel technology executives and the general public can place their trust in the official tourism portal.

The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony to be held in Ufa, Russia, in September.

Image: Luis_Gamero